Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised By $1.71 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Co-diagnostics (CODX) Shorts Down By 2.77%

Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) had a decrease of 2.77% in short interest. CODX’s SI was 734,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.77% from 755,100 shares previously. With 225,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s short sellers to cover CODX’s short positions. The SI to Co-diagnostics Inc’s float is 7.14%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 109,254 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Mastercard (MA) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 7,258 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 106,194 shares with $25.00M value, up from 98,936 last quarter. Mastercard now has $278.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $19.34 million. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops DNA testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics has $2 highest and $2 lowest target. $2’s average target is 76.99% above currents $1.13 stock price. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, July 16. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

