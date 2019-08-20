Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised 3M (MMM) Stake by $2.20 Million; Sunopta (STKL) Stake Has Increased by Factory Mutual Insurance Company

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 1.45M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 754,216 shares traded or 123.66% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dodge Cox holds 0% or 16,371 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 6,318 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 44,949 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt holds 0.24% or 20,000 shares. Bar Harbor Service, a Maine-based fund reported 1,025 shares. British Columbia reported 182,045 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 83,498 were accumulated by Wafra. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 300,199 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc has invested 4.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,145 shares. Oakworth holds 0.36% or 8,443 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Incorporated stated it has 232,782 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,782 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 12,508 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 257,800 shares to 677,200 shares, valued at $57.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 630,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. Gratzek James also bought $104,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. On Friday, March 1 Buick Mike bought $80,217 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 30,000 shares. Shares for $24,752 were bought by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28. Ennen Joseph had bought 100,000 shares worth $225,300 on Monday, August 12. McKeracher Robert had bought 20,000 shares worth $53,400 on Friday, March 1. Detlefsen Michael bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440.