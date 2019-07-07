Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $930,945; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 97,706 shares with $5.28M value, down from 115,271 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $242.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in Special Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.47% or 232,344 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 185,423 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11.64M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Saratoga & Investment holds 5.79% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Regions stated it has 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Washington Co has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 224,916 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Ltd has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Circle reported 55,500 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Incorporated owns 954,208 shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Of Virginia Va owns 251,964 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 0.47% or 29,043 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,436 shares to 147,101 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 15,444 shares and now owns 150,939 shares. Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.