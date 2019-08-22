Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered By $930,945 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Stratasys (SSYS) Sentiment Is 1.29

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 97,706 shares with $5.28 million value, down from 115,271 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Stratasys Inc (SSYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 62 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 48 reduced and sold their holdings in Stratasys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 29.32 million shares, up from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stratasys Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 29.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 359,904 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS SEES FY ADJ EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 41C; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Rev $670M-$700M; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of lnstalling Stratasys Production 3D Printer; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Sets New Standards for Realism, Color and Speed in Rapid Prototyping With Next-Generation Polyjet 3D Printers; 05/03/2018 Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation Of Ilan Levin As CEO And Director; 17/05/2018 – Surgeons Use 3D Printing for Two-Year-Old’s Life-Saving Kidney Transplant at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust; 20/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Scholarship Winners for 14th Annual Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. for 164,200 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 564,138 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 874,603 shares.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It has a 272.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 16,875 shares to 186,627 valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 20,286 shares and now owns 290,562 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.