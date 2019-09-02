Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Hound Partners Has Raised Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc acquired 224,947 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 3.45 million shares with $200.39 million value, up from 3.23 million last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 125,973 shares with $20.12 million value, down from 131,123 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $72.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why RPM International Soared 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc decreased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 335,059 shares to 1.86 million valued at $120.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wen Hldg Inc stake by 1.33 million shares and now owns 5.85M shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 10,924 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 13,528 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.12% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 60,930 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% or 3,550 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 601 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested in 5,726 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 260,551 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blair William And Com Il stated it has 26,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 3,790 shares. 6,832 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Westwood Gp holds 225,008 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,915 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 1.23% above currents $67.67 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8200 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,335 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0.65% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 47,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins. 1,825 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 78,679 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com stated it has 49,620 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Essex Service holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,847 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,170 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 1,500 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 16,644 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.67% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,900 shares. Chatham Capital Grp holds 0.09% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $169.84 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1.