Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.71 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $573,983 as Stock Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 7,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 106,194 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 98,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $267.49. About 2.04M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 107,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,790 shares to 48,759 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).