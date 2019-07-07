Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Skyline Has 1.91 Sentiment

Skyline Corp (SKY) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 84 funds opened new or increased positions, while 44 sold and decreased their stakes in Skyline Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 50.85 million shares, up from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Skyline Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 50 New Position: 34.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 11.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 15,444 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 150,939 shares with $15.71 million value, up from 135,495 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $283.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Advsr Inc Ok holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,067 shares. The Japan-based Nippon Life Insur has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kcm Advsr Lc owns 186,647 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gibson Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 5.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,611 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 21,283 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 176,168 shares. Yacktman Asset Management LP reported 11.02M shares or 14.16% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 9,776 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 27,128 shares stake. Main Street Research Limited Liability invested in 372,964 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 33,837 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,853 shares. American Registered Advisor holds 17,188 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s park models provide temporary living accommodations for individuals seeking leisure travel and outdoor recreation, and are marketed under the Shore Park trademark.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 43.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation for 4.04 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 217,500 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 4.21% invested in the company for 213,809 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 4.03% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 312,400 shares.