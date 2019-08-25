Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.84 Million; Share Price Rose; General Mills (GIS) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 100.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust A (NYSE:ESRT) by 55,429 shares to 70,480 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,178 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

