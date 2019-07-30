Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $319,920; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 34,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.70M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 3.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 259,596 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Haverford has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 808,758 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.77% or 17,235 shares. Provise Management Grp Lc accumulated 0.31% or 19,860 shares. 3.57M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornercap Counsel holds 2,082 shares. Alpha Windward holds 2,844 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested in 0.97% or 39,863 shares. Cadinha & Ltd holds 7,077 shares. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.09% or 222,009 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com owns 7,258 shares. Eastern Bancorporation holds 31,266 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,948 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.