Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by $3.05 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Epizyme (EPZM) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Value Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 145,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 510,171 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 660,946 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Epizyme Rose 103.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme beats Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management accumulated 17,160 shares. Great Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.67% or 2.17 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 35,050 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Victory Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1.64M shares. 91,220 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.06% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Woodstock Corp has 0.08% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 819,955 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 41,464 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 14,950 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Haverford Tru holds 0.01% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 269 shares. 799,577 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,229 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.02% or 429 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Hodges Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 156,064 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 16.24 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.