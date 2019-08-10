Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $967,560 as Stock Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position by $2.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 26,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 200,495 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 174,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 19/04/2018 – Novartis AG 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS- PEAR WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BOTH DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS AND WILL ALSO SUPPORT PATIENT SERVICES THROUGH ITS DIGITAL HUB SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Cancer immunotherapy implants get boost by Novartis licensing; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL),; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,285 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,344 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 60,221 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt reported 7,195 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 104,300 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 446,865 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has 0.82% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Eagle Cap Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.46M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 235,445 shares. Palladium Limited Liability stated it has 2,710 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Serv invested in 18,071 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 489,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 7,258 shares to 106,194 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,241 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

