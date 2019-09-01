Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Platinum Group Metals LTD. Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sellers Decreased By 0.43% Their Shorts

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 25.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 42,948 shares with $3.47M value, down from 57,426 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $286.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Platinum Group Metals LTD. Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. PLG’s SI was 504,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 506,700 shares previously. With 83,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Platinum Group Metals LTD. Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s short sellers to cover PLG’s short positions. The stock increased 31.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 1.53 million shares traded or 1135.48% up from the average. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PLG News: 15/05/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Closes US$17.62 Million Public Offering of Units Including Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 03/05/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Announces Public Offering of Units; 17/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED BOUGHT 40M UNITS OF PLATINUM GROUP FOR $6M; 03/05/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT DUE TO LIBERTY METALS & MINING HOLDINGS; 11/05/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Prices $17.1M Offering of Units; 01/05/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Amends Liberty Metals & Mining Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Receives Initial US$58M From Maseve Mine Sale to Pay Down Debt; 15/05/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Closes Private Placement and Appoints an Additional Director; 06/04/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS – HAS NOW COMPLETED SALE OF MASEVE CONCENTRATOR PLANT AND CERTAIN SURFACE RIGHTS TO ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD; 20/04/2018 – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Receives Final Government Approval For Maseve Mine Sale

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development firm in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. The company has market cap of $114.37 million. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.12% above currents $68.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report.