Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Schlumberger (SLB) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WEC Energy Group has $85 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84’s average target is -9.28% below currents $92.59 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $85 target. See WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $85 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $82.0000 85.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Scotiabank New Target: $76.0000 78.0000

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 21,075 shares with $918,000 value, down from 28,650 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $44.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.1% or 72,541 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 5,850 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 24,965 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc reported 0.31% stake. Bruce And Incorporated holds 23,124 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 219 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $29.33 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 26.84 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 2.94M shares traded or 73.23% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 11,143 shares. Qci Asset holds 1.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 361,438 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,117 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,686 shares. Kempen Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 236,130 shares. Assets holds 0.16% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Illinois-based Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 55,000 shares. Sentinel Lba has 6,152 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 2.56 million shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report.