Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Its Smucker J M (SJM) Holding as Stock Declined; Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Position by $849,400 as Share Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 641,387 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 177,639 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 156,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 648,718 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,256 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Park National Oh reported 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Argi Investment invested in 9,502 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0.19% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,665 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 5,079 shares. 5,711 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Limited. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 246,623 shares. Utd Fire Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.17% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,847 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 5,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.1% or 290,945 shares. Smithfield Tru Co invested in 0.03% or 2,182 shares. Utah Retirement owns 20,721 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.20 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 1.17 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 1,630 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 38,218 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 313,642 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 240,775 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 241,785 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication accumulated 13,071 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 70,094 shares. Stifel stated it has 41,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management Inc owns 10,671 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.19% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 19,224 are owned by Leavell. 2.26 million are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.21% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 22,650 shares. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 9.34 million shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 26,823 shares to 153,596 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,920 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).