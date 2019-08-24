Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Lifted Its Stake by $318,548 as Stock Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 402,195 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares to 124,628 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 1.49% or 84,239 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot Invests holds 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,073 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.13% or 12,218 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel invested in 0.85% or 14,308 shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd holds 22,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,893 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Town And Country National Bank And Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 3.62% stake. Connable Office stated it has 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,041 shares. Navellier Associate invested in 5,784 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Canal has invested 2.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

