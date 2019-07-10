Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut By $930,945 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 97,706 shares with $5.28M value, down from 115,271 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 68.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp analyzed 631,488 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)'s stock declined 3.13%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 289,255 shares with $26.03 million value, down from 920,743 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 2.23 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32 million for 22.13 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 790,576 shares to 797,200 valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 741,623 shares and now owns 888,723 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication owns 81,271 shares. Provise Management Gp Lc holds 29,797 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 233,764 shares. Cadinha & Com Lc holds 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,024 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 39,134 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Com holds 0.81% or 14,638 shares. Hourglass Capital holds 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2,856 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 9,794 shares. 4,439 are held by Exane Derivatives. Live Your Vision accumulated 283 shares. 214,192 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Company. Stearns Services Gp invested in 0.09% or 5,403 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 9,428 shares. Motco holds 3,485 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,665 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Optical Networking Stocks Soared Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 14 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.