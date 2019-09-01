Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 9,346 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 201,654 shares with $10.83M value, up from 192,308 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $205.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134’s average target is 21.65% above currents $110.15 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 8. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. See Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $119.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $135.0000 130.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $130.0000 135.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $155 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $119 New Target: $170 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 18,118 shares. Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 24,846 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp stated it has 133,815 shares. Madison Invest holds 0% or 4,409 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 39,639 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2.58 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 96,270 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 90,540 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Management Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,444 shares. 38,700 are held by Glynn Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 1.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.69% above currents $47.41 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory L P has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 208 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.02M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 24,665 are held by Cibc State Bank Usa. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,790 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.08% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,964 were accumulated by Hightower Lc. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Asset One holds 0.04% or 55,984 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa), New York-based fund reported 60,811 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 88,642 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 75,363 shares in its portfolio.