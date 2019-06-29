Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Holder Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 98,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.08 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 8.25 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 32,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 750,056 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Oh reported 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 868 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com reported 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs holds 3,045 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 366,273 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 26,129 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company accumulated 5.68 million shares or 1.75% of the stock. Florida-based Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.92% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Everence Mgmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 3,249 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 999 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has invested 0.64% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 9,125 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York reported 35,564 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $5.31 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T had sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Prn) by 12.65M shares to 14.05M shares, valued at $39.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,462 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.