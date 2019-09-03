Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $1.90 Million; Rock Point Advisors Has Raised Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $703,035 as Shares Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 17,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, up from 131,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 170,985 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 2.64M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).