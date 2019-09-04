Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $967,560; As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shares Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Upped Holding by $2.59 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 666,504 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 23,424 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 28.59 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares to 17,743 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).