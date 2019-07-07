Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; RWE AG NEU ESSEN SHS -A- (RWNFF) SI Decreased By 41.69%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 25.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 42,948 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 57,426 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $322.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $95 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.