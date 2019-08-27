Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.16 Million; Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 731,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.20 million, up from 713,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 144.32% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares to 52,366 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Com holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,521 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Naples Global Advsrs reported 37,489 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 10.19M shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Grp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,080 shares. Victory Capital holds 366,089 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 3,565 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caprock Gp Incorporated reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Fincl Bank owns 88,541 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company owns 25.59 million shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 258,217 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested in 14,256 shares. 71,502 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Hartford Fincl Incorporated holds 45,633 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Lc invested in 78,105 shares. 9,734 are held by Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 94,926 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 5,385 shares. 10 invested in 3.37% or 112,201 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.18M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability owns 2.27 million shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 4.14M shares stake. Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 5,400 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 62,850 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru owns 186,145 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 44,477 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 1.99 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 562,725 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio.

