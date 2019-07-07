Hemenway Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Cut Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, up from 126,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 44,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.05 million, down from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com owns 3.35M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt stated it has 103,500 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 69,313 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 4.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 483,981 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Cap stated it has 63,559 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Mngmt Corp has invested 4.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Georgia-based Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 52,023 shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 1.56M shares. Tompkins holds 1.41% or 49,617 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,439 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C stated it has 23,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.15 million shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $479.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 55,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth reported 20,712 shares. 2,429 were accumulated by Security Retail Bank Of So Dak. Aqr Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6.07 million shares. Reilly Fin Ltd, a California-based fund reported 30,392 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 12,377 shares or 2% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Cap Management Inc owns 3,325 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 7,163 are held by Founders Capital Llc. Brown Advisory has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monroe Financial Bank Trust Mi reported 12,832 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Alexandria Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Mngmt One Co reported 1.55 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc invested in 63,068 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 122,580 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.63% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15.