Hemenway Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Analog Devices (ADI); Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Full House Resorts (FLL) as Market Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, up from 169,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 222,606 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.22 million market cap company. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is down 31.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W also bought $44,400 worth of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares.

