Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Xylem (XYL) Position by $324,945; Stock Value Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Cut Position by $431,816

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 54,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 59,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 105,181 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 19,254 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,275 shares to 7,885 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,366 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street reported 0.05% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 55,046 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp holds 30,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Goelzer Investment reported 0.2% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sun Life Financial reported 0% stake. Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.13% or 10.86M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 50,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,269 shares in its portfolio. Uss reported 2.03M shares or 1.8% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.36 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,786 shares to 30,501 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Etf (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,931 shares. Mercer Advisers has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,068 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 485,189 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.52% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,325 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc reported 584,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 5,684 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Trust Communication Of Vermont accumulated 79,818 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne stated it has 18,667 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 3,821 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation has 0.78% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 45,142 shares. Sasco Inc Ct stated it has 418,337 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Communication Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).