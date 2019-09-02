Hemenway Trust Company Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Last Week CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 209.63% above currents $5.92 stock price. CymaBay Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, March 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 18,893 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 116,522 shares with $15.02 million value, up from 97,629 last quarter. United Technologies now has $109.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $399.84 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $130.24 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 7,575 shares to 21,075 valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) stake by 15,453 shares and now owns 139,792 shares. Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.