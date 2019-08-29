Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $2.88 Million; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 36.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 30,336 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 113,194 shares with $10.77M value, up from 82,858 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $42.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 3.01 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 62 sold and reduced equity positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.71 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 900,000 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great Point Partners Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.94% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 480,945 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 53.56% above currents $72.53 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.