Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $652,250 as Stock Price Declined; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Price Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 104.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 25,577 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 12,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 808,412 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 183,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 182,807 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 38.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,605 shares to 89,900 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi downgrades HP ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP -1.5% as UBS cuts on tough going ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18,606 shares to 24,833 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,864 shares, and cut its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 140,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 200,420 shares. 83,622 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 69,809 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 6,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Invsts has 0.17% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 100 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 15,950 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 608,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ca owns 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,210 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 103,295 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 89 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc accumulated 0.03% or 6,565 shares.