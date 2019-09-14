Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 186,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 163,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 952,013 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 725,633 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.80M, down from 733,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.50 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

