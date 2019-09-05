Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne Inc. 52 1.44 N/A -0.03 0.00 Transocean Ltd. 7 0.98 N/A -3.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Transocean Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Transocean Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Transocean Ltd.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Transocean Ltd. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Helmerich & Payne Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Transocean Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Transocean Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Transocean Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 68.63% for Helmerich & Payne Inc. with average target price of $63.42. Transocean Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $7.47 average target price and a 50.91% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Helmerich & Payne Inc. is looking more favorable than Transocean Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares and 74.5% of Transocean Ltd. shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Transocean Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63% Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39%

For the past year Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend while Transocean Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Transocean Ltd.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.