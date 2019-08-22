Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Reaches $40.02 After 3.00% Up Move; Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NAKD) Shorts Up By 25.48%

The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 338,067 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFOThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.38 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $41.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HP worth $131.40M more.

Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAKD) had an increase of 25.48% in short interest. NAKD’s SI was 954,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.48% from 760,500 shares previously. With 1.97 million avg volume, 1 days are for Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s short sellers to cover NAKD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0513. About 22.96 million shares traded or 87.04% up from the average. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has declined 97.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $63.42’s average target is 58.47% above currents $40.02 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HP in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 53,855 were accumulated by Asset One Ltd. 19,118 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Company. Federated Investors Pa owns 27,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 7,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 5,800 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.11% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 14,295 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 84,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs holds 1,500 shares. 15,581 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc). Alpha Windward Llc reported 8,490 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd has 8,628 shares. Capital has 0.22% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 9.32 million shares. Oakworth owns 142 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

