Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne Inc. 53 1.51 N/A -0.03 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 9 154.69 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Tellurian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Tellurian Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tellurian Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Tellurian Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Tellurian Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Tellurian Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$63.42 is Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.50%. Meanwhile, Tellurian Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 69.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Tellurian Inc. seems more appealing than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Tellurian Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 22.8%. 0.1% are Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend while Tellurian Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tellurian Inc.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.