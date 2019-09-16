Helmerich Payne (HP) Valuation Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Trimmed Position by $434,448; Wealthquest Trimmed American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $5.08 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (HP) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 4,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 13,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Helmerich Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 952,013 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And owns 137,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dana Invest Advsr reported 28,441 shares. Mason Street Ltd invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 71,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 12,435 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank reported 246,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 92,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 305,311 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited owns 3,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Tru Communications owns 225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,503 shares to 10,112 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

