Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $2.85 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted by $475,904 Its Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.12 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares to 153,455 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

