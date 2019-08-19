Helmerich & Payne (Put) (HP) Holder Walleye Trading Trimmed Holding by $1.63 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) (HP) by 79.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 37,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 420,098 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.26M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bartlett Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,984 shares. Old Republic Corp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 35,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 10.04 million shares. M&T Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 64,470 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 4,869 shares. Ww holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 5.86 million shares. Northern Tru holds 1.26 million shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 9,439 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 26,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 20,044 shares in its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (Call) (NYSE:BXP) by 8,500 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Put) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call).

