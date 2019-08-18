Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Price Declined While Pinnacle Associates LTD Upped Its Stake; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 14,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 342,707 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, up from 328,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 107,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 364,648 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, up from 256,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 499,518 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp accumulated 115,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management One has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mesirow reported 99,700 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 64,470 shares. Engy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,868 shares. Prudential holds 98,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 12,532 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Capital Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,947 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La has invested 0.31% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 33,889 shares in its portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,778 shares to 24,312 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,676 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconduct (NYSE:MX) by 116,810 shares to 197,402 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,916 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).