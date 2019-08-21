Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Increased Holding; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Valuation Rose While Vista Capital Partners Cut by $337,512 Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 million market cap company. It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 90.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 95,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 201,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 105,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 96,923 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bankshares Division reported 173,684 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 12,532 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Capital Guardian Tru holds 0.06% or 74,933 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cibc Asset owns 11,544 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company holds 18,061 shares. The Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.11% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.44 million shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company holds 6,535 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.57% or 48,400 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 22,427 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 9,686 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,005 shares to 1,675 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 71,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,525 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,200 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. James Inv Rech Inc reported 7,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,728 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Vista Prtn stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 1,104 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 179,808 shares.