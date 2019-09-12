Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Holding by $527,850; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Position

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $234.51. About 635,273 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 280,316 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, up from 269,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 378,281 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares to 51,348 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 45,404 shares to 320,013 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 340,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,062 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

