Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding Has Upped by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; Ems Capital LP Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Has Lowered by $600,936 as Stock Value Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 99,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 548,568 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48M, up from 449,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.29M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 63,463 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 119 shares. Halsey Associates Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 55,795 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd holds 4.05% or 252,686 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.82M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport invested in 0.01% or 295 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fosun International Ltd has 1,387 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6,445 shares. New York-based Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Grassi Mgmt has 1.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Lc Tn stated it has 129 shares. 408,632 were accumulated by Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 11,635 shares to 422,176 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Busey Corp by 57,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,136 shares, and cut its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.69% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Price Michael F owns 100,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Company reported 1.13% stake. Regions Financial holds 670,911 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Advisor Prtn Limited Com reported 5,611 shares. 209,940 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Btim Corporation holds 0.18% or 232,356 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 15,608 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 14,295 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields reported 46,035 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs accumulated 12,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Parametric Associates reported 570,426 shares.