Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Position by $11.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Ralph Lauren (RL) Position by $3.94 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 70.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 29,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,269 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 41,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.47. About 797,581 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.12 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39 million for 36.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,082 shares to 979,852 shares, valued at $70.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. RL’s profit will be $129.06M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.07% EPS growth.

