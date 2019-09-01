Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose While M&T Bank Trimmed by $447,821 Its Holding

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 54,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 58,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 905,098 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 346,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 838,209 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.57 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.53M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,714 shares to 42,368 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 997,004 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $316.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 253,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $36.78 million for 27.64 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.