Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Value Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $5.26 Million; Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Stake by $3.17 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 95,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 269,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 365,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 892,540 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 162,090 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 131,099 shares to 748,462 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,854 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck owns 804 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.61 million shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 38,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 55,131 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech accumulated 13,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts has 8,568 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 1,798 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested in 0% or 75 shares. Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.35% or 261,321 shares. 12,621 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 11,950 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 555 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

