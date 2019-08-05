Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Stake; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Position in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Valuation Declined

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.38 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $7.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 2.12 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 0% or 2,309 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Asset One Ltd holds 107,946 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. West Coast Financial holds 1.7% or 45,652 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability has 2.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 15,254 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,751 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 50,100 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 216,056 shares stake. Intll Grp has 71,278 shares. Oppenheimer & Co, a New York-based fund reported 18,933 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 104,635 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 17,200 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cypress Group stated it has 2,746 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.