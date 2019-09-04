Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Cannell Capital Stake in Arotech (ARTX) Has Cut by $449,268

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13M market cap company. It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is down 45.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 990,716 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.05% or 15,581 shares. Weik Mgmt accumulated 6,200 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,060 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 3,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Alps has invested 0.28% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 78,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 193,304 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested in 670,911 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated holds 22,858 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,427 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26 million for 38.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln owns 10,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) or 12,657 shares. 28 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Northern Trust stated it has 44,290 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). 61,800 were accumulated by Spark Investment Limited Liability Co. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 286,063 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 14,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset invested in 0.01% or 34,882 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 1,109 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.43M shares. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 79,830 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30M shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.59M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.