Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Old Republic International Has Increased Position by $1.88 Million as Stock Declined; Blue Chip Partners Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $524,708 as Shares Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 714,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15 million, up from 676,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.40M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 182,991 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 171,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hexo Stock Is in a Precarious Position Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Is the E-Cig Industry on the Verge of Collapse? – International Business Times” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

