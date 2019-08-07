Helmerich & Payne Com Stk (HP) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Rwwm Has Decreased by $483,448 Its Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (HP) by 181.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 94,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 146,513 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 570,309 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 391,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 396,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 1.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 29/03/2018 – Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon Announced the China Launch of the Program, Called Project Gigaton, in a Speech at Tsinghua University; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Dallas Securities holds 24,790 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc invested 0.18% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Prudential Inc owns 98,886 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 201,640 shares. Huntington Bank invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Front Barnett Associates Limited Company stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 119,042 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 23,201 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 139,703 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 580 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 500 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares to 250,060 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,589 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.