Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Value Declined While Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Position; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised by $734,320 Its Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 8,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 22,347 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 13,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 101,356 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $253.25. About 110,372 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Llc reported 11,362 shares. 191 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.98% or 6.10M shares in its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assocs holds 4.1% or 22,516 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cobblestone Lc New York owns 2,045 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 11.71M are owned by Blackrock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 17,246 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Communication Ltd has 0.52% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 191,027 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,719 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cahill Advsrs reported 845 shares stake. Alkeon Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 20,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 10,358 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares to 36,475 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,562 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,216 shares to 60,535 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 37,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,138 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HP Stock Lost 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP: Investors Might Want To Wait For Better Visibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.