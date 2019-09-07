Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Price Declined While Trexquant Investment LP Cut Stake by $5.93 Million; As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Share Price Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $472,167

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 107,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 115,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.15 million shares traded or 43.27% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 56,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 220,988 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.25 million for 40.03 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

