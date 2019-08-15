Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Decreased Its Holding

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10 million, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 7.75M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 21/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants GM thinks obsessing over shelf-life factor is `dangerous’; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Net $1B

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.21M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,513 are owned by Buckingham Capital Management. Invesco invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Asset One Commerce has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 64,470 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,295 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Investec Asset accumulated 295,166 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 197 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 535,087 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 80,124 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Reasons to Short This Oil Stock in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Participate in the Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airline Conference in New York City and the Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 369 shares. 44,075 are owned by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.46% or 166,283 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 1,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 50,753 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Dallas Securities invested in 28,047 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,570 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc owns 17,710 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Btc Cap Mngmt holds 47,520 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 90,840 shares. Patten Grp reported 5,623 shares.