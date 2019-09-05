Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increased Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $9.25 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 24,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 59,118 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55M, down from 83,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $360.57. About 2.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 293.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 19,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 26,599 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.11 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,004 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 0.62% or 3,841 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 3,958 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 874 shares. Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 10,835 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,865 shares. South State owns 36,017 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leisure Management has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Central Commercial Bank And Trust reported 15,211 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,077 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,453 shares. Gruss And Com accumulated 15,000 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,494 shares to 571,412 shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David holds 33,470 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 85,007 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 44,300 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,118 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 1,921 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 197,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 23,201 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 488,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 26,985 shares. Citadel invested in 1.50M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 10,151 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,869 shares to 23,966 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 22,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,711 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

